Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 10,801 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,801 shares during the quarter. Reinsurance Group of America comprises about 1.0% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $21,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 33.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.0% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGA stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.87. 16,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.47. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $153.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.28. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.32%.

RGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $149.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.18.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

