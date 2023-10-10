Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 3,116 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.24% of First American Financial worth $14,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after purchasing an additional 303,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Stock Performance

FAF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.33. 14,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.88. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $64.66.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on First American Financial

First American Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.