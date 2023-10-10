Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 3,809 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.68% of EnPro Industries worth $19,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,491,000 after acquiring an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after acquiring an additional 556,751 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000,000 after purchasing an additional 33,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,059,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NPO traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,063. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.52. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.71 and a 12-month high of $144.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.43 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet lowered EnPro Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnPro Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

