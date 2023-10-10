Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 9,220 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,220 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for 0.9% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Progressive were worth $19,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 47.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 3.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Progressive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Progressive from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.43.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,371 shares of company stock worth $8,464,936 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of PGR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.50. 182,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,427. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.15 and its 200-day moving average is $133.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Progressive Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.
Progressive Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Progressive
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.