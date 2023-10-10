Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives $329.62 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $355.62.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LII shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. William Blair raised shares of Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $378.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.98, for a total transaction of $224,533.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,117.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 43.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $379.68 on Tuesday. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $202.97 and a 12 month high of $393.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $372.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 390.97%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 16.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.41%.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

