LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 186,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 721.0% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 95,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 83,590 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 193,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $887,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $52.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $228.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.80.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

