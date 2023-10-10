LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys 5,100 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.3% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Down 0.4 %

Walmart stock opened at $155.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $419.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.66 and a 200 day moving average of $155.15. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $128.28 and a one year high of $165.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,913,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

