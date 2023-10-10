LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,269,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $9,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,055,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,100 shares of company stock worth $34,634,996 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MS opened at $79.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MS. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.65.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

