LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $305,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 665 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.2% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 2.8% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $534.91 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $558.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $518.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.94 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 42.65%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

