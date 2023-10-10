LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $376,000 Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 83.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 51.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.78.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $388.46 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $373.80 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $419.77 and its 200-day moving average is $462.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.