LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $600,000 Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in CME Group by 99,192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 548,857,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,434,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,062,796,000 after buying an additional 409,290 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,708,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,304,000 after acquiring an additional 486,634 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,085,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,370,000 after acquiring an additional 108,740 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,220,000 after acquiring an additional 916,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME stock opened at $215.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.18. The firm has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $215.81.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.47, for a total value of $1,232,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,572,985.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CME Group from $230.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.09.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

