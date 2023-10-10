LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AMP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.86.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP opened at $326.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.23. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.70 and a 12-month high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

