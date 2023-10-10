LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 14,600 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.81 and a 200 day moving average of $51.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

