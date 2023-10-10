LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 31,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 312,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,429,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 936.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,453 shares of company stock worth $3,815,631. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $140.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $164.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.01 and a 200-day moving average of $139.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.75.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

