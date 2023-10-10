LGT Group Foundation Acquires 1,021 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $13,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $390,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE SPG opened at $105.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.34. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $90.77 and a one year high of $133.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.50%.

In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SPG shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

