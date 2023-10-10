LGT Group Foundation Boosts Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,935 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 45,210 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $7,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 50,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 22.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,165,041 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $208,280,000 after purchasing an additional 771,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 78,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.24. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 31.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on AEM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. CSFB upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

