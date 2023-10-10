LGT Group Foundation Buys 6,062 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $2,542,000. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $461,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,058,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,081,000 after purchasing an additional 229,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.65.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE:CNI opened at $108.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.21. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The stock has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.5996 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

