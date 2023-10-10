LGT Group Foundation Has $11.20 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

LGT Group Foundation cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $11,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $388.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $419.77 and a 200-day moving average of $462.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $373.80 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Loop Capital upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.78.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

