LGT Group Foundation Has $11.70 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

LGT Group Foundation lowered its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,033 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation owned about 0.06% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $11,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IFF. UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day moving average is $79.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.94%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.