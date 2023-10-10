LGT Group Foundation Has $15.01 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

LGT Group Foundation reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,980 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $165,752.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $165,752.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,930 shares of company stock worth $4,691,799. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $174.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $80.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $194.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

