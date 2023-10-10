LGT Group Foundation Has $18.54 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $18,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,016,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,608,000 after purchasing an additional 703,122 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 36.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,470,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,891 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 16.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,199,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,026 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,002,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,013,000 after purchasing an additional 269,215 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $290,398,000. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

SLF stock opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.39. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.566 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.