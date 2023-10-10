LGT Group Foundation Has $18.89 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,854 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

