LGT Group Foundation Has $19.80 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $19,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $286.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $280.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $212.76 and a one year high of $299.43. The company has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

