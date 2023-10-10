LGT Group Foundation Has $20.01 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

LGT Group Foundation reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 72,339 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $20,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9,401.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,262 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $75.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.28. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $74.35 and a one year high of $92.02. The firm has a market cap of $99.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. CL King began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,352 shares of company stock worth $1,211,437 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

