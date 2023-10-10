LGT Group Foundation Has $8.63 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,745 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,711 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $446,850,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BK opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average is $43.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.70.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

