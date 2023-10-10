LGT Group Foundation Lowers Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

LGT Group Foundation decreased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,289 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Snowflake by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $161.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.37. The company has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of -60.82 and a beta of 0.76. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $193.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Snowflake

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,186,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,551,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $277,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 765,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,644,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,186,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,551,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,499 shares of company stock valued at $15,455,049. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.