LGT Group Foundation Purchases 1,225 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Datadog were worth $10,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Datadog by 61,592.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,270 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,877,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 30.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,204,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,993 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $95,013,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $90.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $118.02.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total value of $9,088,654.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,711,259.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total value of $9,088,654.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,711,259.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $2,204,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,331,775.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,150,008 shares of company stock valued at $108,854,337 over the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DDOG. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

