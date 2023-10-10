LGT Group Foundation Purchases 1,747 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 985 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $92.68 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $82.43 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.39 and its 200 day moving average is $100.51.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.19.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

