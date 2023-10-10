LGT Group Foundation Raises Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,089 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $11,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $35,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.09.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $235.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $274.70. The company has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

