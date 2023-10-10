LGT Group Foundation Sells 3,638 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.78.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.08. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

