Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Trading Up 8.9%

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.18. 423,886 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,434,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LICY. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 493.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

