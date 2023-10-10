Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Down 2.4%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.57 and last traded at $7.63. 52,084 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,029,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

LILAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Liberty Latin America to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter.

In other Liberty Latin America news, SVP John M. Winter sold 21,646 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $198,060.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 238,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,897.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 186,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, C&W Network & LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

