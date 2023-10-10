Lincoln Capital Corp Acquires Shares of 15,000 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 7.8% during the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.09. 39,832,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,280,188. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54. The company has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -605.00, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.68.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $434,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,786,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,452,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $434,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,786,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,452,472.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at $26,268,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,605,443 shares of company stock valued at $49,101,832 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

