Lincoln Capital Corp Buys New Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $96.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,684. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.28. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.31 and a one year high of $116.93.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

