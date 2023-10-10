Lincoln Capital Corp Invests $3.06 Million in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,000. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp owned approximately 0.99% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period.

VFMO traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.28. The stock had a trading volume of 12,020 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.28. The stock has a market cap of $316.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

