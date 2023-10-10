Lincoln Capital Corp Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 4.2% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $8,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $67.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,038. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $74.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.95 and a 200-day moving average of $69.09.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

