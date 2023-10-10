Lincoln Capital Corp Sells 457 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Lincoln Capital Corp decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $11,666,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.14. The company had a trading volume of 223,321 shares. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.45.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

