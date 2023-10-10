Lincoln Capital Corp Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Lincoln Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,627,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.39. 411,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,770. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.43. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.96 and a 12-month high of $100.68.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
