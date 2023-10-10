Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 1.4% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Barclays upped their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $7.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $381.45. The stock had a trading volume of 356,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,745. The business’s fifty day moving average is $380.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $186.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $266.22 and a twelve month high of $393.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. Linde’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

