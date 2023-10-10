Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 463 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Unilever comprises 0.7% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Unilever by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 40.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 10.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.91. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

