Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 70 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in BlackRock by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $643.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $680.63 and a 200 day moving average of $681.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.3 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $751.92.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

