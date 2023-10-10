Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,233 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000.

OEF stock opened at $203.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $157.57 and a twelve month high of $214.79.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

