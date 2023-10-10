Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $64.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.52. The company has a market capitalization of $87.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

