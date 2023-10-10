Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $784,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy stock opened at $88.23 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.80. The company has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 229.05%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.42.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

