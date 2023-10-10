Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $977,000 Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 1,344.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,675,759,000 after purchasing an additional 283,872 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,464,000 after purchasing an additional 220,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after buying an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731 over the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.93.

Cintas Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $502.22 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $370.93 and a 52-week high of $524.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $496.35 and a 200-day moving average of $482.51. The stock has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

