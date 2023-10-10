Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $403,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,950,761,000 after acquiring an additional 176,739 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,544,387,000 after purchasing an additional 244,251 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,419,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,139,469,000 after buying an additional 85,913 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.47.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 2.0 %

LMT stock opened at $445.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $433.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $388.10 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.88%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

