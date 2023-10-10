Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 9,838 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 357.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 8.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 314,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,274 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at about $640,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 17.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 160,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 24,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $585,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $658.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

