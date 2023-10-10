Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 21,240 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,240 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,439.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PJAN stock opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $629.34 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

