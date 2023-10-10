Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 721 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $103.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.94 and its 200 day moving average is $107.26. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

