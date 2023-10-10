Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.00.
Separately, Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LAC
Lithium Americas Stock Up 2.6 %
Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.38. Sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 1.3803828 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium Americas
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Reasons to Climb Aboard the Carnival Stock Pullback
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- 3 Unstoppable Value Stocks You Did Not Expect
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Oil is Surging: 3 stocks You Need to be in Now
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.