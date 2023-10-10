Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.00.

Separately, Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LAC

Lithium Americas Stock Up 2.6 %

TSE:LAC opened at C$15.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 10.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.46 and a beta of 1.58. Lithium Americas has a one year low of C$13.80 and a one year high of C$39.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.32.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.38. Sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 1.3803828 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.